England v Germany prediction and team line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 match?

England v Germany at Wembley in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 fixtures – what could possibly go wrong?

Gareth Southgate will be looking to avenge England‘s Euro 96 semi-final defeat to the Germans when his side take on Joachim Low’s talented team today.

England qualified as Group D winners after beating Croatia and Czech Republic, while drawing with Scotland, but are yet to show their real potential having scored just twice so far.

The Three Lions haven’t conceded a goal in the tournament but go up against a German side who have scored six in their last two matches – including four against Portugal.

Germany made tough work of progressing to the knockout stages after coming from behind twice to draw with Hungary in their final Group F encounter and England will again hope to exploit some of those weaknesses.

Here’s our prediction for England v Germany ahead of their game today.

England v Germany prediction

Southgate will need to strike the perfect balance of attacking pace and defensive guile in his starting XI if he’s to record one of the biggest wins of his managerial career.

Germany certainly possess the individual talent going forward with Kai Havertz looking sharp but England will call upon their own youngsters in the form of Bukayo Saka to cause their counterparts problems.

The Wembley crowd will play its part in this one to spur England on – just don’t let the game go to penalties!

Our prediction: England 1-0 Germany (15/2 at bet365)

England v Germany predicted team line-ups

England: Pickford; Stones, Maguire, Walker; Shaw, Rice, Phillips, James; Sterling, Kane, Saka.

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger; Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Sane; Gnabry.

When is England v Germany?

England v Germany will kick-off at 5pm. You can watch it on BBC One with TV coverage starting at 4:30pm.

