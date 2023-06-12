O'Neill's men are second-bottom in Group H after winning one and losing one of their opening two fixtures, and while they face a tough game in Denmark, they are level on points with their counterparts.

Northern Ireland travel to Denmark on Friday night as Michael O'Neill's side continue their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Northern Ireland beat bottom of the table San Marino in their opening Euro qualifier before losing at home against Finland last time out in March.

Their focus is now on Denmark, who are 19th in the FIFA rankings, ahead of Northern Ireland's home clash against Kazakhstan on Monday.

Denmark, who failed to make it out of their group at last year's World Cup after picking up one point from their three games, are second in the Euro qualifying group behind Slovenia after two games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Denmark v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Denmark v Northern Ireland?

Denmark v Northern Ireland will take place on Friday 16th June 2023.

Denmark v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Denmark v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Denmark v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Denmark v Northern Ireland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Denmark v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.

