Bellingham was England's main man on Sunday, and they'll be relying on him once again against Denmark, while Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Marc Guéhi will also be crucial - just like they were against Serbia.

A win for England on Thursday will all but confirm top spot in Group C, as Southgate's men begin to think of the knockout stages and tougher tests later on in the tournament.

Denmark drew their opening group game against Slovenia, with Erik Janža's strike cancelling out Christian Eriksen's opener. Kasper Hjulmand's side will be hoping to cause an upset against England before their final group clash with Serbia.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Denmark v England at Euro 2024.

Denmark v England predictions

England will be desperate to kick on from their lacklustre win against Serbia, and although Denmark will hold their own, the Three Lions should have more than enough quality to secure their second group win.

Southgate's side will obviously have to keep Manchester United duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Højlund quiet on Thursday. We're expecting Denmark to score, but it shouldn't stop England from getting all three points.

RadioTimes.com says... Denmark 1-2 England

