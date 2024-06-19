Denmark v England predictions: Who will win Euro 2024 Group C game?
Our predictions for Denmark v England in Euro 2024 Group C, including who we think will win.
England return to Euro 2024 action on Thursday evening, with the Three Lions looking to build on their victory against Serbia in their Group C opener.
Gareth Southgate's side edged past Serbia in a 1-0 win on Sunday evening thanks to Jude Bellingham's brilliant header after 13 minutes. England failed to dominate like many expected, but they ground out the victory in Gelsenkirchen.
Bellingham was England's main man on Sunday, and they'll be relying on him once again against Denmark, while Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Marc Guéhi will also be crucial - just like they were against Serbia.
A win for England on Thursday will all but confirm top spot in Group C, as Southgate's men begin to think of the knockout stages and tougher tests later on in the tournament.
Denmark drew their opening group game against Slovenia, with Erik Janža's strike cancelling out Christian Eriksen's opener. Kasper Hjulmand's side will be hoping to cause an upset against England before their final group clash with Serbia.
RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Denmark v England at Euro 2024.
Denmark v England predictions
England will be desperate to kick on from their lacklustre win against Serbia, and although Denmark will hold their own, the Three Lions should have more than enough quality to secure their second group win.
Southgate's side will obviously have to keep Manchester United duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Højlund quiet on Thursday. We're expecting Denmark to score, but it shouldn't stop England from getting all three points.
RadioTimes.com says... Denmark 1-2 England
