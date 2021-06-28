What channel is Czech Republic v Denmark Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Denmark’s remarkable run at Euro 2020 could well continue on Friday afternoon when they face Czech Republic in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku for a place in the semi-finals.

While the Czechs have proved a strong unit throughout the tournament, Denmark have grown into the summer since Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest during their first group game against Finland.

Denmark have won two of their three Euro 2020 fixtures since then and spanked Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam to reach the quarter-finals – a result that will live long in the memory of many Danes back home.

The Czechs, meanwhile, delivered a knockout blow to Netherlands on Sunday evening with an emphatic display in Budapest. Striker Patrik Schick now boasts four goals for the tournament and looks deadly.

This tie may well be too close to call and indeed these sides have drawn five of their last six meetings over the past 15 years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Czech Republic v Denmark on TV and online.

When is Czech Republic v Denmark on TV?

Czech Republic v Denmark will take place on Friday 2nd July 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Czech Republic v Denmark will kick off at 5pm.

Knockout stage matches will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is Czech Republic v Denmark on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on either the BBC or ITV. Keep checking back as we will update this page as soon as the TV schedule is confirmed.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Czech Republic v Denmark online

You can also live stream the match via either the BBC iPlayer or the ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The broadcasters are yet to confirm which games each will be showing live.

Czech Republic v Denmark team news

Czech Republic: Jan Boril is back from suspension, while Vladimir Darida missed the last-16 clash with Netherlands due to injury.

Darida may return and Boril should come back into the XI. Tomas Holes should again play in the centre, with Tomas Soucek and Antonin Barak potentially ahead of him.

Denmark: Daniel Wass and Yussuf Poulsen both missed the win over Wales and boss Kasper Hjulmand will need to decide whether or not to bring the pair back into the XI even if they are fit.

Kasper Dolberg appears to have cemented his spot up front, while Denmark performed best against Wales when Andreas Christensen stepped up and moved into defensive midfield. Hjulmand will need to decide whether to start with three at the back or four.

Czech Republic v Denmark odds

Our prediction: Czech Republic v Denmark

The Danes have romped past both Russia and Wales over the last fortnight but Czech Republic have proven a much sturdier opposition to break down. Just ask Scotland, England and Croatia, never mind the Dutch!

Czech Republic thrive in their midfield solidity that is driven by Soucek. It will be down to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to nullify the West Ham man and give the likes of Mikkel Damsgaard and Martin Braithwaite freedom to play forward.

Defensively Denmark look solid and they’re unlikely to take risks here. It could therefore be a cagey game unless there is an early goal. Should that happen we could see end-to-end action.

Our prediction: Czech Republic 1-3 Denmark (20/1 at bet365)

