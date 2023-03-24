Saturday's hosts look like the ones to beat in Group D, which also includes Turkey, Armenia, and Latvia. The top two teams from each group will progress directly to next year's tournament in Germany so Robert Page's side will be desperate to make a strong start.

Wales kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a testing trip to face 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia this weekend.

That will not be easy against a Croatian side that still counts the likes of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Ivan Perisic amongst their ranks.

This is the start of a new era for Wales as a number of national team stalwarts called time on their international careers after the Qatar World Cup, including record goalscorer Gareth Bale.

Aaron Ramsey, one of few experienced heads that remain, believes this new-look Welsh squad can make their own history and they have the chance to do so straight away by claiming the first win against Croatia in the nation's history.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Croatia v Wales.

When is Croatia v Wales?

Croatia v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 25th March 2023.

Croatia v Wales team news

Croatia predicted line-up: Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Barisic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Orsic, Kramaric, Perisic

Wales predicted line-up: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Williams; Morrell, Ampadu; Johnson, Ramsey, Wilson; Moore

Croatia v Wales prediction

The trope about Croatia being a wily team that know exactly how to get the job done may feel a little overworked but there is certainly some truth to it and it makes them a very interesting first opponent in this new era of Welsh football.

Wales will look to make the most of their energy without the ball and dynamism with it so expect to see the likes of Brennan Johnson and Harry Wilson flying down the flanks.

That should trouble Croatia's defenders but the hosts are heavy favourites to win Group D for a reason.

Our prediction: Croatia 2-1 Wales (15/2 at bet365)

Croatia v Wales odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Croatia (4/7) Draw (3/1) Wales (9/2)*

