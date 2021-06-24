What channel is Croatia v Spain Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Spain’s Euro 2020 campaign was perhaps the most impacted by coronavirus before the group stage but Luis Enrique’s men overcame obstacles to secure second spot in Group E, book a clash with Croatia in the last-16 and are yet to lose any of their Euro 2020 fixtures.

Granted, Spain’s attacking arsenal is not what it once was but the team is growing a solidity as the tournament progresses and that could well see them overcome the Croats on Monday.

Croatia showed against Scotland in their last of three Euro 2020 fixtures in Group D that they are still a deadly force going forward, even though the likes of Luka Modric, Bruno Petkovic and Nikola Vlasic have struggled to impress at times.

Indeed, Croatia will need to improve dramatically if they are to dismantle this Spanish defence and keep the likes of Ferran Torres and Koke at bay.

This will be Spain’s first clash away from Seville at the Euros, while Croatia will head to Copenhagen having last played in Parken Stadium during a friendly with Denmark back in 2004.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Spain on TV and online.

When is Croatia v Spain on TV?

Croatia v Spain will take place on Monday 28th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Croatia v Spain will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the knockout stage will kick off at 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the semi-finals and final will occupy the later time slot.

What TV channel is Croatia v Spain on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Croatia v Spain online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Croatia v Spain team news

Croatia: There are no injury concerns for Croatia here but boss Zlatko Dalic may opt to change his XI around from that which beat Scotland.

Modric will of course start in midfield but Ante Rebic, Andrej Kramaric and Josip Brekalo could all come back into the first team.

Spain: There are no fresh injuries for Spain but Enrique will almost certainly switch his team around from the one that beat Slovakia 5-0 on Wednesday.

Don’t be surprised if Torres, Rodri and Thiago Alcantara return to the XI. Adama Traore, however, is likely to remain on the bench.

Our prediction: Croatia v Spain

Croatia have blown hot and cold so far at Euro 2020 and could suffer against a Spain side that appeared to finally click against Slovakia last time out.

Granted, Spain aren’t exactly turning many heads themselves and Croatia have enough firepower to blow any side away. Yet the momentum is certainly with Enrique’s men.

This could be a tight encounter similar to the 0-0 draw Spain played out against Sweden in their first group game. But a late winner could well go La Roja’s way.

Our prediction: Croatia 0-1 Spain (11/2 at bet365)

