Croatia v Spain prediction and team line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 match?

A Spain side full of confidence head into the last-16 Euro 2020 fixtures against a talented Croatia team looking to build momentum into the latter stages of the tournament.

Advertisement

After two draws and a single goal left them on the edge of elimination, Spain thrashed Slovakia 5-0 when it mattered most in their final group game to finish second in Group E.

Luis Enrique’s side started off slow but he’ll be confident his men can emerge victorious in Copenhagen when they lock horns with Croatia.

Luka Modric scored a stunning goal in their decisive 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park and will be key to their chances of dumping out Spain in this one.

Croatia qualified in second place behind England in Group D having won one, drawn one and lost one.

Here’s our prediction for Croatia v Spain ahead of their game today.

Croatia v Spain prediction

Alvaro Morata has failed to properly get going at the tournament so far but Spain’s midfield showed they can create chances in the thrashing of Slovakia and he’ll be the man tasked with converting them.

Croatia’s defence has looked fairly solid to date while Modric and Ivan Perisic will be the likely source of goals if they can find a way past Spain’s backline.

Expect Spain to dominate possession but Croatia certainly won’t be a walk in the park for Enrique’s men, and the game could be settled by one key moment.

Our prediction: Croatia 0-1 Spain (11/2 at bet365)

Croatia v Spain predicted team line-ups

Croatia: Livakovic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol; Brozovic, Kovacic; Perisic, Modric, Rebic; Petkovic.

Spain: Simon; Llorente, Laporte, Torres, Azpilicueta; Pedri, Rodri, Koke; Moreno, Morata, Sarabia.

When is Croatia v Spain?

Croatia v Spain will kick-off at 5pm. You can watch it on ITV with TV coverage starting at 4:15pm.

To find out who they will play next check out our full Euro 2020 fixtures. Plus, view our guide to how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.