Monday evening's draw with Leicester confirmed they will be playing Champions League football next season but Eddie Howe will still be keen to see his side beat Man Utd to third place.

Newcastle United wrap up a memorable season in West London as they head away to Chelsea on the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

While this campaign will live long in the memory for the Mags, it has been one to forget for the Stamford Bridge faithful.

The Blues are on course for their first bottom half Premier League finish since 1996 and the scattergun approach to transfers under Todd Boehly has left the squad unbalanced.

Thomas Tuchel's tenure ended sourly, Graham Potter's short spell was a disaster, and the re-appointment of Frank Lampard was a strange one but with Mauricio Pochettino lined up to take charge, the future looks brighter for Chelsea.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Newcastle?

Chelsea v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Newcastle kick-off time

Chelsea v Newcastle will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Chelsea v Newcastle live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Newcastle.

BBC BBC Radio Newcastle is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Newcastle online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Newcastle odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (19/10) Draw (12/5) Newcastle (13/10)*

