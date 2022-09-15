The English coach was appointed last week following the shock sacking of Thomas Tuchel, and though his first match in charge was Wednesday's Champions League tie against RB Salzburg, Potter's first domestic game in the Blues dugout was scheduled to be Sunday's clash against Liverpool.

Graham Potter will have to wait until after the September international break for his first Premier League game as Chelsea boss, after it was confirmed earlier this week that Sunday's match against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge has been postponed.

However, the fixture is one of three top-flight matches postponed this weekend, alongside Man Utd v Leeds and Brighton v Crystal Palace, due to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, with the other seven set to be played.

That means both clubs will now wait until October to return to domestic action, due to the upcoming international break. Below, we've outlined why Chelsea v Liverpool has been postponed and provided the relevant information about rescheduling.

Why is Chelsea v Liverpool postponed?

As with Arsenal's Europa League tie against PSV on Thursday, the decision to postpone the Chelsea v Liverpool game is related to concerns over a lack of police resources due to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which takes place on Monday – less than 24 hours after the game was scheduled to kick off.

In a statement released on Monday, the Premier League explained that "following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures".

It added: "The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend."

The three matches postponed this weekend are likely to have required more significant policing than the seven set to be played.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool to be rescheduled?

A new date for the Chelsea v Liverpool match has yet to be set, but the Premier League has confirmed that an announcement is expected in due course.

With the winter World Cup break fast approaching and both clubs in the Champions League, finding a new date for Chelsea v Liverpool in the next few months may well be difficult. The week after the match was originally set to be played is not a plausible option due to the September international break.

Tickets will remain valid for the new match date, and supporters that have purchased them are likely to be contacted directly by either Chelsea or Liverpool once more information is available.

