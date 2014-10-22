Champions League: predictions for Liverpool and Arsenal's group matches
Coverage details and predictions for Liverpool v Real Madrid, Anderlecht v Arsenal and the rest of Wednesday's Champions League group games
Liverpool are preparing for their biggest night of European football for over five years when they face Real Madrid at Anfield.
The English side have a remarkable record against the Spanish giants, winning all three of their European encounters including a 4-0 demolition in 2009.
Liverpool are a very different team to that last victory, however, with a badly misfiring Mario Balotelli leading a side who only just managed to beat lowly QPR at the weekend.
Arsenal meanwhile travel to Belgian side Anderlecht, with 22-year-old goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez set to make his Champions League debut.
Wojciech Szczesny is suspended and David Ospina injured, forcing Wenger to play the third-choice goalkeeper in tonight's group game.
Find all the details of the matches being broadcast below, and cast your vote for who you think will win each of tonight's ties.