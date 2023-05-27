Stockport, who finished fourth this season with Carlisle behind them in fifth, are looking to make it consecutive promotions after they made it into League Two from the National League last campaign.

Carlisle and Stockport County go head to head at Wembley on Sunday in the League Two play-off final, with a place in League One up for grabs.

Dave Challinor's men beat Salford on penalties in their play-off semi-final, with Ben Hinchliffe pulling off two saves before Antoni Sarcevic netted the winning spot kick.

Carlisle's play-off semi-final against Bradford also went to extra time. However, penalties weren't needed.

With the scoreline level at 2-2 at Brunton Park, Ben Barclay netted the winner in the 112th minute to book Carlisle's place at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Carlisle v Stockport on TV and online.

When is Carlisle v Stockport?

Carlisle v Stockport will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Carlisle v Stockport kick-off time

Carlisle v Stockport will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Carlisle v Stockport on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Carlisle v Stockport online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Carlisle v Stockport on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT - and, like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Carlisle v Stockport odds

Carlisle v Stockport prediction

