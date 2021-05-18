What channel is Brighton v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Champions Manchester City head to Brighton looking to build their confidence in the final two Premier League fixtures ahead of their Champions League final showdown with Chelsea.

Advertisement

City have already wrapped up the Premier League title and although Pep Guardiola could make several changes, the focus for the Spaniard will be on building momentum heading into their trip to Porto at the end of the month.

Brighton have secured their spot in the top flight for another season but know a few points in their remaining games could still see them move a few places above their current 17th position.

But with City boasting 12 successive away league victories and a 23-match unbeaten run away from home in all competitions – both records by a team in England’s top four divisions – Brighton fans will be wishing their return to the Amex Stadium was against anyone but the champions.

City recorded a 1-0 win over Brighton in the reverse fixture in January with Phil Foden bagging the winner.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man City on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Brighton v Man City on TV?

Brighton v Man City will take place on Tuesday 18th May 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Man City will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Chelsea v Leicester, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 18th May.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW Sports Membership.

How to live stream Brighton v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Brighton v Man City team news

Brighton: Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay are both suspended following their red cards against Wolves earlier this month.

Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, and Joel Veltman remain absent through injuries.

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne will face a late fitness test on the muscle issue that has ruled him out of their past two matches.

Following Scott Carson’s cameo against Newcastle last time out, Guardiola has confirmed Ederson will be back in goal for the visit to the south coast.

Brighton v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brighton (6/1) Draw (7/2) Man City (9/20)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Brighton v Man City

The Seagulls battled to an impressive 1-1 draw with West Ham last time out, but with captain Lewis Dunk still suspended, Brighton’s backline will struggle to cope with City’s array of attacking talent.

Sergio Aguero has a decent record when playing Brighton and he’ll see this match as an opportunity to bag one final brace or hat-trick to end his City career on a high.

Brighton have played some tidy football this season but Graham Potter is likely to be in for a Pep masterclass this evening.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-4 Man City (20/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.