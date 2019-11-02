Marcus Rashford has bagged a trio this week alone including a terrific, swerving free-kick in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea.

On the other hand, Bournemouth continue to fire blanks in front of goal having failed to notch in three games.

Callum Wilson and Josh king have the ability to fire the Cherries up the league, but Eddie Howe will be looking at ways to get them rolling again in the coming weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Bournemouth v Man Utd?

Bournemouth v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 2nd November 2019.

How to watch Bournemouth v Man Utd on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Bournemouth would have been eyeing up United as a real opportunity for points several weeks back, but the Red Devils’ last two performances have shifted the momentum going into this clash.

Rashford has hit a hot patch and will be determined to make this one stick, while the return of Anthony Martial leading the line has instantly rejuvenated their frontline with Daniel James in excellent form this term.

The Cherries may break their scoring drought, but United should have the firepower to cap off a potential turning point week in their tumultuous season so far.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-3 Man Utd