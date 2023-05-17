Jose Mourinho got the better of Xabi Alonso in the master v apprentice battle last week, with Roma winning 1-0 in Italy thanks to Edoardo Bove's second half goal.

Roma will look to book their place in the Europa League final on Thursday night as they travel to Bayer Leverkusen for the second leg of their semi-final showdown.

Mourinho managed Alonso at Real Madrid from 2010-2013 and his side's best chance of securing Champions League football for next season is through winning the Europa League.

Roma, who won the Europa Conference League last campaign, are sixth in Serie A but they're six points behind Lazio in fourth and they're winless in their last five league outings.

Bayer Leverkusen's hopes of landing Champions League football also rest on the Europa League, with Alonso's side seventh in the Bundesliga and 10 points off the top four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Roma on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Bayer Leverkusen v Roma?

Bayer Leverkusen v Roma will take place on Thursday 18th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bayer Leverkusen v Roma kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen v Roma will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Bayer Leverkusen v Roma on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Bayer Leverkusen v Roma online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Bayer Leverkusen v Roma odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Bayer Leverkusen (1/1) Draw (12/5) Roma (29/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.