Turkey also have momentum on their side, however, after ex-Everton striker Cenk Tosun's last-gasp winner against the Czech Republic earned Vincenzo Montella's team second spot in Group F.

While they are bidding to follow in the footsteps of the Turkish side that reached the last four in 2008, Austria have already equalled their best-ever performance at a European Championship and are looking to crack the quarter-finals for the first time.

The winners will face Romania or the Netherlands at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday for a place in the last four.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Austria v Turkey at Euro 2024.

Austria v Turkey predictions

Austria surprised many by winning Group D, but their ability to find the back of the net and keep it relatively tight at the back was key to their progression.

If the likes of Arda Güler and Hakan Çalhanoğlu are on top form then Turkey will be dangerous, although that may not be enough to halt the Austrians.

RadioTimes.com says... Austria 2-1 Turkey

