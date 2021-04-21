What channel is Aston Villa v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City resume their Premier League fixtures this week following the humiliating self-destruction of the Super League proposals this week.

Advertisement

City will be determined to get fans back on side in the coming weeks after becoming one of the first teams to withdraw from proposals that collapsed on Tuesday evening.

Boss Pep Guardiola came out staunchly against the proposals and will now hope to refocus his players on the task at hand ahead of an important clash with Aston Villa.

City need four wins from their remaining six games to absolutely guarantee the Premier League title regardless of Manchester United’s results in their final run-in.

However, anybody expecting a walkover at Villa Park may need to think again. Villa sit 11th in the table but with two games in hand that could lift them as high as seventh and into the race for European football next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man City on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Aston Villa v Man City on TV?

Aston Villa v Man City will take place on Wednesday 21st April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place during the week including Tottenham v Southampton on Wednesday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Aston Villa v Man City team news

Aston Villa: Trezeguet has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury picked up against Liverpool.

Jack Grealish and Morgan Sanson are also sidelined for this one, with Anwar El Ghazi expected to slot into the team in their absence.

Man City: Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are both ruled out of the clash through injury. The latter has suffered an ankle problem.

Fear not, City fans, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez are all expected to plug the holes, fill the gaps and return to the starting XI for the big game.

Aston Villa v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (8/1) Draw (4/1) Man City (1/3)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Man City

You could argue the Villa players will be more up for this one than their City counterparts. City are cruising towards the title and have been for some time and, while they haven’t wrapped up the league, the risk of complacency is real.

Villa’s squad could be galvanised following the last few days of intense Super League drama and will be determined to strike a victory for neutral fans across the country.

Saying all of that, it’s hard to bet against City on paper. Their squad may be missing a couple of jewels, but they have deep reserves to call upon and should get the job done, albeit uncomfortably.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City (8/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.