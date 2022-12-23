The Gunners have won 12 of their 14 league games this season, with Arsenal boasting a five point lead ahead of Manchester City.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will look to extend their gap at the top of the table as Mikel Arteta's men face West Ham on Boxing Day.

Arsenal have a 100 per cent home record this season, winning all six of their Emirates clashes. They've also scored 19 goals in those outings.

However, they'll have to face West Ham without their main man Gabriel Jesus, who is sidelined after picking up an injury at the World Cup.

West Ham come into this one in terrible form, with David Moyes' side currently 16th in the league. They've lost four of their last five and they've only secured four wins all season.

The Hammers are into the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League but their attention needs to turn to their Premier League form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v West Ham on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best football players in the world 2022 | Best players in the Premier League 2022

When is Arsenal v West Ham?

Arsenal v West Ham will kick off at 8pm on Monday 26th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v West Ham team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Scamacca.

Arsenal v West Ham prediction

It's hard to see anything but an Arsenal win when you look at the Premier League table.

West Ham will have done plenty of work during the World Cup break but it's unlikely they'll have enough to take points from the league leaders.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 West Ham (7/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Arsenal v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Arsenal (1/2) Draw (10/3) West Ham (5/1)*

For all the latest odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.