Outsiders looking in on the feast of football will hope their clubs' players perform well, perhaps even go all the way, but each match they play at AFCON adds another few days to their absence in the Premier League and beyond.

When asked about his support for Liverpool star man Salah, the Reds' boss Jürgen Klopp joked: "I said, 'If I wish you good luck it would be a lie.'

"From a personal point of view, I would be happy if they go out in the group stage, but that's probably not possible. They can go on and win it.

"So it was, 'Good luck and come back healthy.' We have to deal with it and we will deal with it. I am pretty positive that we will find a way."

Salah's Egypt are among the most fancied teams to go the distance, in large part due to his presence, though reigning champions Senegal, World Cup success story Morocco, hosts Ivory Coast and the talent-filled Algeria will provide stern competition to reach the showpiece match.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the Africa Cup of Nations final, including date, time and TV information.

When is the Africa Cup of Nations final?

The Africa Cup of Nations final will take place on Sunday 11th February 2024.

It will mark the end of the 34th AFCON, with many more to come in the future.

What time is the Africa Cup of Nations final

The Africa Cup of Nations final will start at 8pm UK time.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations final

Coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the final via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription. You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

The semi-finals and final of the AFCON will be shown live on BBC this year.

Who won the Africa Cup of Nations last time?

Senegal are the reigning AFCON champions after winning the last final in 2022.

Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in a tense shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time against Egypt.

The final was not without controversy, as then-Liverpool star Mane's domestic teammate Mohamed Salah did not take a penalty for Egypt in the shootout, as he was fifth on the list - and earlier misses saw his team crash out before he could step up.

The victory for Senegal was their first ever AFCON title triumph.

