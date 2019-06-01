She is expected to be at the heart of the event once again in 2019, as she enters her eighth decade of soaking up the atmosphere at Epsom Downs racecourse.

Fans across the nations will be tuning in for the world famous flat race, but how can you watch the Epsom Derby?

RadioTimes has rounded up the full TV and online schedule for the 2019 Epsom Derby festival including race times.

When is the 2019 Epsom Derby festival?

The festival takes place on Friday 31st May and Saturday 1st June.

Opening races will begin at 2:00pm and the final races will be run at 5:50pm.

When is the Epsom Derby?

The main race – the Epsom Derby – takes place at 4:30pm on Saturday 1st June.

How to watch the 2019 Epsom Derby festival

Each day of racing will be broadcast live on ITV1 and streamed on ITV Hub.

Friday: 1:30pm until 5:00pm

Saturday: 1:30pm until 5:00pm

The last two races of each day will not feature on ITV but Racing.tv will have live coverage of every single moment.

2019 Epsom Derby festival schedule

Friday – Ladies Day

2.00pm – THE INVESTEC WOODCOTE EBF STAKES

2.35pm – THE INVESTEC CLICK & INVEST MILE HANDICAP STAKES

3.10pm – THE INVESTEC CORONATION CUP (Group 1)

3.45pm – THE INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT HANDICAP STAKES

4.30pm – THE INVESTEC OAKS (Group 1)

5.15pm – THE INVESTEC SURREY STAKES

5.50pm – THE INVESTEC ZEBRA HANDICAP STAKES

Saturday – Derby Day

2.00pm – THE INVESTEC PRIVATE BANKING HANDICAP STAKES

2.35pm – THE PRINCESS ELIZABETH STAKES (Group 3)

3.10pm – THE INVESTEC DIOMED STAKES (Group 3)

3.45pm – THE INVESTEC 'DASH' HANDICAP STAKES

4.30pm – THE INVESTEC DERBY (GROUP 1)

5.15pm – THE INVESTEC OUT OF THE ORDINARY HANDICAP STAKES

5.50pm – THE INVESTEC CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING STAKES