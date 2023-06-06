England take on Australia in the 25th edition of the competition, which enjoyed its inaugural run back in 1934/35.

The Women's Ashes is set to light up the summer with a multi-format festival of cricket across the nation.

Australia have retained the Women's Ashes throughout the last four editions, since winning on British soil in 2015. They have won three of the last four competitions, with 2017/18 ending in a draw.

The visitors will touch down in England as favourites to triumph once again, even without captain Meg Lanning, who has withdrawn from the squad for "medical reasons".

The women will kick-start the series with a traditional five-day Test match, followed by three ODIs and three T20I matches.

The Test is worth four points, the ODI and T20I matches are worth two points, and points are split between both teams in the event of a draw in any format. The team with the highest points total by the end of the series will be declared champions.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the Women's Ashes 2023.

When is the Women's Ashes 2023?

The Women's Ashes 2023 will begin on Thursday 22nd June 2023 and run until Tuesday 18th July 2023.

There will be a mix of Test, ODI and T20 matches included as part of the Women's Ashes, with a full schedule of events below.

Women's Ashes 2023 schedule

All UK time.

1st WTest: England v Australia

Date: Thursday 22nd – Monday 26th June

Venue: Trent Bridge

Time: 11am

1st WT20I: England v Australia

Date: Saturday 1st July

Venue: Edgbaston

Time: 6:35pm

2nd WT20I: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 5th July

Venue: The Oval

Time: 6:35pm

3rd WT20I: England v Australia

Date: Saturday 8th July

Venue: Lord's

Time: 6:35pm

1st WODI: England v Australia

Date: Wednesday 12th July

Venue: Bristol County Ground

Time: 1pm

2nd WODI: England v Australia

Date: Sunday 16th July

Venue: Rose Bowl

Time: 11am

3rd WODI: England v Australia

Date: Tuesday 18th July

Venue: County Ground, Taunton

Time: 1pm

How to watch the Women's Ashes 2023

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

