When is The Hundred 2023? Dates, times and schedule
Your guide to when The Hundred 2023 will go ahead, including an initial schedule for the tournament.
The Hundred is gathering momentum and gradually becoming part of our Great British Summer festival of sport.
In the women's tournament, Oval Invincibles lived up to their name by recording a second title in two years of the competition – with each final played against Southern Brave.
Over on the men's side, Trent Rockets claimed victory in 2022 with a win over Manchester Originals, but the nature of franchise cricket will see the teams re-drawn ahead of 2023.
Thousands of fans attend matches on every night of the week, with women's and men's matches often paired for exciting double-headers.
Fans across the nation are steadily growing more accustomed to the shortest format of the great game, and 2023 looks set to be another big year for the UK's newest major cricket tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for The Hundred 2023.
When is The Hundred 2023?
The Hundred 2023 will begin on Tuesday 1st August and run until the finals on Sunday 27th August.
The show begins the day after the conclusion of The Ashes – if it goes to a fifth day in the final Test at the Oval – so it's a busy period for cricket across the formats.
The Hundred 2023 schedule
All UK time. W = Women's match, M = Men's match
Tuesday 1st August
Trent Rockets v Southern Brave (Trent Bridge)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Wednesday 2nd August
Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals (Sophia Gardens)
W – 11:30am
M – 3pm
London Spirit v Oval Invincibles (Lord's)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Thursday 3rd August
Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (Headingley)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Friday 4th August
Southern Brave v Welsh Fire (Ageas Bowl)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Saturday 5th August
Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford)
W – 11:30am
M – 2:30pm
Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets (Edgbaston)
W – 2:30pm
M – 6pm
Sunday 6th August
Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers (Ageas Bowl)
W – 11am
M – 2:30pm
Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (Kia Oval)
W – 2:30pm
M – 6pm
Monday 7th August
Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix (Emirates Old Trafford)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Tuesday 8th August
London Spirit v Southern Brave (Lord's)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Wednesday 9th August
Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (Trent Bridge)
W – 11:30am
M – 3pm
Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (Kia Oval)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Thursday 10th August
Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire (Edgbaston)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Friday 11th August
Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (Headingley)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Saturday 12th August
London Spirit v Trent Rockets (Lord's)
W – 11am
M – 2:30pm
Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (Sophia Gardens)
W – 2:30pm
M – 6pm
Sunday 13th August
Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Headingley)
W – 11am
M – 2:30pm
Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles (Edgbaston)
W – 2:30pm
M – 6:30pm
Monday 14th August
Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets (Sophia Gardens)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Tuesday 15th August
Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Wednesday 16th August
Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix (Ageas Bowl)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Thursday 17th August
Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals (Trent Bridge)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Friday 18th August
London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Saturday 19th August
Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (Trent Bridge)
W – 11am
M – 2:30pm
Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (Ageas Bowl)
W – 2:30pm
M – 6pm
Sunday 20th August
Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers (Emirates Old Trafford)
W – 11am
M – 2:30pm
Welsh Fire v London Spirit (Sophia Gardens)
W – 2:30pm
M – 6pm
Monday 21st August
Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets (Kia Oval)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Tuesday 22nd August
Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire (Headingley)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Wednesday 23rd August
Manchester Originals v Southern Brave (Emirates Old Trafford)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Thursday 24th August
Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Edgbaston)
W – 3pm
M – 6:30pm
Saturday 26th August
Eliminator (Kia Oval)
W – 2:30pm
M – 6pm
Sunday 27th August
Final (Lord's)
W – 2:15pm
M – 6pm
