In the women's tournament, Oval Invincibles lived up to their name by recording a second title in two years of the competition – with each final played against Southern Brave.

The Hundred is gathering momentum and gradually becoming part of our Great British Summer festival of sport.

Over on the men's side, Trent Rockets claimed victory in 2022 with a win over Manchester Originals, but the nature of franchise cricket will see the teams re-drawn ahead of 2023.

Thousands of fans attend matches on every night of the week, with women's and men's matches often paired for exciting double-headers.

Fans across the nation are steadily growing more accustomed to the shortest format of the great game, and 2023 looks set to be another big year for the UK's newest major cricket tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for The Hundred 2023.

When is The Hundred 2023?

The Hundred 2023 will begin on Tuesday 1st August and run until the finals on Sunday 27th August.

The show begins the day after the conclusion of The Ashes – if it goes to a fifth day in the final Test at the Oval – so it's a busy period for cricket across the formats.

The Hundred 2023 schedule

All UK time. W = Women's match, M = Men's match

Tuesday 1st August

Trent Rockets v Southern Brave (Trent Bridge)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Wednesday 2nd August

Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals (Sophia Gardens)

W – 11:30am

M – 3pm

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles (Lord's)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Thursday 3rd August

Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix (Headingley)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Friday 4th August

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire (Ageas Bowl)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Saturday 5th August

Manchester Originals v London Spirit (Emirates Old Trafford)

W – 11:30am

M – 2:30pm

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets (Edgbaston)

W – 2:30pm

M – 6pm

Sunday 6th August

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers (Ageas Bowl)

W – 11am

M – 2:30pm

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire (Kia Oval)

W – 2:30pm

M – 6pm

Monday 7th August

Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix (Emirates Old Trafford)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Tuesday 8th August

London Spirit v Southern Brave (Lord's)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Wednesday 9th August

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers (Trent Bridge)

W – 11:30am

M – 3pm

Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals (Kia Oval)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Thursday 10th August

Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire (Edgbaston)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Friday 11th August

Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles (Headingley)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Saturday 12th August

London Spirit v Trent Rockets (Lord's)

W – 11am

M – 2:30pm

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave (Sophia Gardens)

W – 2:30pm

M – 6pm

Sunday 13th August

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals (Headingley)

W – 11am

M – 2:30pm

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles (Edgbaston)

W – 2:30pm

M – 6:30pm

Monday 14th August

Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets (Sophia Gardens)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Tuesday 15th August

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit (Kia Oval)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Wednesday 16th August

Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix (Ageas Bowl)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Thursday 17th August

Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals (Trent Bridge)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Friday 18th August

London Spirit v Northern Superchargers (Lord's)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Saturday 19th August

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix (Trent Bridge)

W – 11am

M – 2:30pm

Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles (Ageas Bowl)

W – 2:30pm

M – 6pm

Sunday 20th August

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers (Emirates Old Trafford)

W – 11am

M – 2:30pm

Welsh Fire v London Spirit (Sophia Gardens)

W – 2:30pm

M – 6pm

Monday 21st August

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets (Kia Oval)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Tuesday 22nd August

Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire (Headingley)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Wednesday 23rd August

Manchester Originals v Southern Brave (Emirates Old Trafford)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Thursday 24th August

Birmingham Phoenix v London Spirit (Edgbaston)

W – 3pm

M – 6:30pm

Saturday 26th August

Eliminator (Kia Oval)

W – 2:30pm

M – 6pm

Sunday 27th August

Final (Lord's)

W – 2:15pm

M – 6pm

