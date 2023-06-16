It is a crucible in which careers are forged or scrapped, legends are born or scuffed, the immense pressure of two nations weighing on their heroes with technical ability, mental strength and physical endurance all put to the test.

The Ashes is up there with the greatest elite sporting contests in the world.

What better time for a tea break?

The sport may look very different to centuries gone by, but some traditions will always remain, tea being no exception.

Whether or not players do still head inside for a cuppa and finger sandwiches remains up for debate, but the respite, refuelling and recuperation process after two hard sessions of cricket serves a far more critical purpose than its quaint name suggests.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when players will break for tea in The Ashes 2023.

When is tea in The Ashes?

The Ashes Test matches will break for tea at approximately 3:40pm on each day of every match, though timings are subject to change should there be rain or other delays on the day.

The brief respite serves to break up the second and third sessions of the day and is the last scheduled break of the day.

How long is tea in The Ashes?

Tea lasts 20 minutes with players able to take on fluids, grab a bite to eat, recuperate and go again for the final session.

This is a much shorter break than lunch, but it does afford players a much-needed chance to catch their breath ahead of the final slog.

How to watch The Ashes on TV and live stream

You can watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Cricket channel from just £15 per month as part of a limited time deal or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

