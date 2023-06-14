One of sport’s oldest rivalries will be competed across five Tests starting on Friday 16th June at Edgbaston, the first day of up to 25 glorious days of action this summer.

The Ashes takes centre stage this summer for a hugely-anticipated duel between a resurgent England, fuelled by the pursuit of relentless entertainment thanks to 'Bazball', and World Test Champions Australia.

England have been exceptional since coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took the reins, playing scintillating cricket last summer before making history with a 3-0 series victory in Pakistan. Australia are fresh from dominating India at The Oval in the WTC Final.

But how did each side fare in the last Ashes series? We're here to round up the 2021/22 series. England fans, we forgive you if the events of that series Down Under evade your memory.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the state of play ahead of The Ashes 2023, including who currently holds the urn and what happened in the last series.

Read more: Best cricket players in the world 2023 | Best cricket players of all time | Highest wicket takers in Test cricket

Who won The Ashes last time?

Australia currently hold the Ashes. It is England’s task this summer to regain the urn.

England have not held the Ashes since 2017. Australia are aiming to make it four consecutive series as Ashes holders, a feat which has not been achieved by either team since England broke the Aussies’ streak in 2005.

What happened in the last Ashes series?

Australia thumped England 4-0 in the last Ashes series. England were thoroughly outplayed throughout Down Under, with the final scoreline matching their disappointing performance four years prior.

England’s batting was a mess. They failed to reach the 300 mark during the series. Australia scored 400+ on three occasions. Joe Root, who was still skipper at the time, top scored for the tourists but averaged only 32 with the bat.

More like this

This was one of many low points for the England Test team in the last few years. Root clung on as captain through the following West Indies tour, but ultimately removed himself from the position in April 2022. Chris Silverwood was head coach for the 2021-22 Ashes, and was heavily criticised for his role in England’s heavy defeat. Silverwood left his post after the series.

Of the England team which started the last Ashes, only Root, Stokes, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood are in the 2023 Ashes Test series squad. Of course, there has also been a complete overhaul of the way England approach Test cricket under the leadership of Rob Key, McCullum and Stokes.

Very little has changed for Australia over the last 18 months. The team and style of play remains much the same.

How does a team win The Ashes?

For a team to win the Ashes, they need to win the best-of-five match Test series. If the series ends in a draw, the team which currently holds the Ashes will retain the urn. This is exactly what happened four years ago, when the teams tied the series two wins apiece, meaning the Aussies kept hold of the urn.

For England to win the Ashes in 2023, they need to win more Tests than Australia. In this era of Bazball fireworks and England’s refusal to draw matches, that likely means they need to claim three Test match wins.

If a match ends in a draw this summer, Australia will only need to win two Tests to retain the urn once again. Australia have not won a Test series in England since their dominant 4-1 victory back in 2001.

How to watch The Ashes on TV and live stream

You can watch The Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream The Ashes via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch The Ashes via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.