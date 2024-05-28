Matt Henry took 31 wickets for Somerset on their road to victory with just two defeats to their name in 14 regular season and three knockout matches.

Teams must negotiate the absence of international stars in the middle of the competition due to the looming presence of the T20 World Cup, to be played across the USA and West Indies, in June.

The absence of several key players from the mix is likely to stir the pot with regards to eventual champions, though the competition offers a terrific platform for fringe stars to prove their mettle in packed-out grounds all over the country.

How to watch the T20 Blast 2024 on TV

The T20 Blast begins on Thursday 30th May 2024.

The tournament will run throughout the summer until the grand final on Saturday 14th September 2024.

You can watch 18 matches of the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream T20 Blast 2024 online

Sky Sports customers can live stream matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch games via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

T20 Blast 2024 TV schedule

All UK time.

Friday 31st May

Somerset v Essex (6:30pm, Cooper Associates County Ground) Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday 1st June

Derbsyhire Falcons v Leicestershire Foxes (2:30pm, Edgbaston) Sky Sports Cricket

Birmingham Bears v Nottingham Outlaws (6:30pm, Edgbaston) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 7th June

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids (6:30pm, The County Ground Northampton) Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 11th June

Middlesex v Somerset (6:15pm, Lord's) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 14th June

Birmingham Bears v Yorkshire Vikings (6:30pm, Edgbaston) Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 20th June

Yorkshire Vikings v Lancashire Lightning (7pm, Headingley) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 21st June

Hampshire Hawks v Sussex Sharks (7pm, Ageas Bowl) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 5th July

Surrey v Middlesex (6:30pm, Kia Oval) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 7th July

Somerset v Gloucestershire (2:30pm, The Cooper Associates County Ground) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 12th July

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings (7pm, Emirates Old Trafford) Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 16th July

Kent Spitfires v Glamorgan (6:30pm, The Sppitfire Ground, St Lawrence) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 19th July

TBC v TBC (7pm, TBC) Sky Sports Cricket

