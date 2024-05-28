T20 Blast 2024 on TV: Channel, live stream and schedule
Your guide to watching the T20 Blast 2024 on TV and live stream, plus the full schedule.
The summer of cricket has arrived with the T20 Blast back for another year of high-octane action across the land.
Somerset head into the competition as reigning champions following their 14-run victory over Essex Eagles in the 2023 grand final.
Matt Henry took 31 wickets for Somerset on their road to victory with just two defeats to their name in 14 regular season and three knockout matches.
Teams must negotiate the absence of international stars in the middle of the competition due to the looming presence of the T20 World Cup, to be played across the USA and West Indies, in June.
The absence of several key players from the mix is likely to stir the pot with regards to eventual champions, though the competition offers a terrific platform for fringe stars to prove their mettle in packed-out grounds all over the country.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the T20 Blast 2024.
How to watch the T20 Blast 2024 on TV
The T20 Blast begins on Thursday 30th May 2024.
The tournament will run throughout the summer until the grand final on Saturday 14th September 2024.
You can watch 18 matches of the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket.
You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Live stream T20 Blast 2024 online
Sky Sports customers can live stream matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch games via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
T20 Blast 2024 TV schedule
All UK time.
Friday 31st May
Somerset v Essex (6:30pm, Cooper Associates County Ground) Sky Sports Cricket
Saturday 1st June
Derbsyhire Falcons v Leicestershire Foxes (2:30pm, Edgbaston) Sky Sports Cricket
Birmingham Bears v Nottingham Outlaws (6:30pm, Edgbaston) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 7th June
Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids (6:30pm, The County Ground Northampton) Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 11th June
Middlesex v Somerset (6:15pm, Lord's) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 14th June
Birmingham Bears v Yorkshire Vikings (6:30pm, Edgbaston) Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 20th June
Yorkshire Vikings v Lancashire Lightning (7pm, Headingley) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 21st June
Hampshire Hawks v Sussex Sharks (7pm, Ageas Bowl) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 5th July
Surrey v Middlesex (6:30pm, Kia Oval) Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday 7th July
Somerset v Gloucestershire (2:30pm, The Cooper Associates County Ground) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 12th July
Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings (7pm, Emirates Old Trafford) Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 16th July
Kent Spitfires v Glamorgan (6:30pm, The Sppitfire Ground, St Lawrence) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 19th July
TBC v TBC (7pm, TBC) Sky Sports Cricket
