Captain Jos Buttler faces a big year with the Cricket World Cup on the horizon this autumn.

The England cricket team returns to action with a three-match ODI tour of South Africa in the weeks to come.

He has been handed a boost in the towering shape of Jofra Archer, who returns to the squad for the first time in almost two years due to injury.

Fast bowler Archer is not expected to be going at full tilt during this tour, but he will be eased back into the bowling line-up.

Harry Brook, Dawid Malan and Sam Curran are also involved in the 14-man squad, but Joe Root and Mark Wood are left out of the squad to be rested from international duty.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about South Africa v England.

When are South Africa v England ODI matches?

The ODI series will take place between Friday 27th January 2023 until Wednesday 1st February.

You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is South Africa v England in the UK?

Play starts at 11am in the first and last matches of the three-match series. The middle game will have an earlier start.

Be sure to check out the full schedule below for specific dates for every match.

South Africa v England TV schedule

The South Africa v England schedule is as follows:

South Africa v England ODI series

1st ODI: 11am, Friday 27th January

11am, Friday 27th January 2nd ODI: 8am, Sunday 29th January

8am, Sunday 29th January 3rd ODI: 11am, Wednesday 1st February

Check out all the TV and live stream and radio details below.

How to watch South Africa v England on TV

You can watch all of the matches live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Cricket channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream South Africa v England online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or via the app found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to South Africa v England on the radio

BBC has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of England's tour of South Africa, with the Test Match Special team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with build-up of each match and day starting prior to the times listed above.

