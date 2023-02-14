England's bold new era under Stokes began with a 3-0 whitewash of the reigning world Test champions in the UK, and he will be keen to see even more from his squad as Ashes excitement builds ahead of the summer.

Ben Stokes will hope for a repeat performance from his England Test team against New Zealand, less than a year after his maiden voyage as permanent Test captain against the Black Caps.

The two-match series in New Zealand is under threat following Cyclone Gabrielle striking the nation this week. Thousands of homes in New Zealand have been left without power and many flights have been cancelled as a result of the storm.

The match will still go ahead with veteran duo Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson given the nod to bowl for England alongside Ollie Robinson and spinner Jack Leach.

H0t-shot Harry Brook will be determined to replicate his stunning form in New Zealand following a terrific maiden voyage overseas with the Test team in Pakistan. He racked up three centuries and an 87 spell during five innings abroad and will hope for more in the South Pacific.

Opener Ben Duckett will also attract plenty of attention this week. He recorded an average of 59.5 runs across his six innings in Pakistan to stake a claim for more regular call-ups to resolve England's top order issues.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule and all the details you need to know about New Zealand v England.

When are New Zealand v England Test matches?

The Test series will take place between Thursday 16th February 2023 and Monday 27th February.

You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is New Zealand v England in the UK?

Play starts at 1am UK time in the first match of the two-match series. The second encounter will start at 10pm UK time each day.

Be sure to check out the full schedule below for specific dates for every match.

New Zealand v England TV schedule

The New Zealand v England schedule is as follows:

New Zealand v England Test series

All UK times and dates.

1st Test: 1am, Thursday 16th – Monday 20th February

1am, Thursday 16th – Monday 20th February 2nd Test: 10pm, Thursday 23rd – Monday 27th February

Check out all the TV and live stream and radio details below.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch New Zealand v England on TV

The Test series will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Live stream New Zealand v England online

You can watch the matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to New Zealand v England on the radio

talkSPORT has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of England's tour of New Zealand, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on the main talkSPORT station and via their online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the times listed above.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.