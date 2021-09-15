How to watch IPL in UK: Full IPL 2021 schedule and Sky Sports TV details
IPL 2021 schedule details have been confirmed and RadioTimes.com has a guide on how to watch IPL in the UK on TV and Sky Sports platforms.
Published:
Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket is back with the remainder of the 2021 schedule set to be played across September and October with the tournament finely poised.
A total of 31 matches were played between April and the start of May 2021 before play was suspended indefinitely due to rising COVID cases across India and among the ‘bio bubbles’ of numerous teams.
The tournament will now resume 1,500 miles away from the Indian capital of New Delhi in the United Arab Emirates. It’s far from ideal for players across the globe, but it does mean the IPL will finally draw to an explosive conclusion.
Delhi Capitals led the way with 12 points – six wins – out of eight games they managed to play prior to the postponement of the league, but Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore sit just two points behind having played one match less.
The tournament will all boil down to a knockout format in October. The top two teams will advance to Qualifer 1, the third and fourth teams will go into the Eliminator.
The Qualifier 1 winner progresses to the final, while the loser drops into Qualifier 2 where they will face the winner of the Eliminator. The winner of that match progresses to the final. You may need to read that one again, slowly.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the IPL in the UK, plus the full IPL 2021 schedule.
When is the IPL 2021?
The IPL will continue from Sunday 19th September 2021 until Friday 15th October 2021.
The competition was originally intended to run through April and May before COVID restrictions saw the 2021 edition pushed back to the autumn.
How to watch IPL in UK
You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket, Red Button and Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Check out each game and channel below.
You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
IPL 2021 schedule on TV
All UK time.
Sunday 19th September
Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket – Red Button
Monday 20th September
Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Abu Dhabi, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event
Tuesday 21st September
Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (Dubau, 3pm) Sky Sports Mix
Wednesday 22nd September
Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 23rd September
Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi, 3pm) Sky Sports Mix
Friday 24th September
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Saturday 25th September
Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi, 2pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (Sharjah, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday 26th September
Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi, 11am) Sky Sports Arena / Cricket – Red Button
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Arena / Cricket – Red Button
Monday 27th September
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 28th September
Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals (Sharjah, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket
Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings (Abu Dhabi, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Wednesday 29th September
Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 30th September
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 1st October
Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Saturday 2nd October
Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (Sharjah, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket
Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (Abu Dhabi, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday 3rd October
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings (Sharjah, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket
Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Monday 4th October
Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Tuesday 5th October
Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Wednesday 6th October
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Abu Dhabi, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Thursday 7th October
Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (Dubai, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket
Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 8th October
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Abu Dhabi, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday 10th October
Qualifier 1 (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Monday 11th October
Eliminator (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Wednesday 13th October
Qualifier 2 (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Friday 15th October
Final (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket
