How to watch IPL in UK: Full IPL 2021 schedule and Sky Sports TV details

Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket is back with the remainder of the 2021 schedule set to be played across September and October with the tournament finely poised.

A total of 31 matches were played between April and the start of May 2021 before play was suspended indefinitely due to rising COVID cases across India and among the ‘bio bubbles’ of numerous teams.

The tournament will now resume 1,500 miles away from the Indian capital of New Delhi in the United Arab Emirates. It’s far from ideal for players across the globe, but it does mean the IPL will finally draw to an explosive conclusion.

Delhi Capitals led the way with 12 points – six wins – out of eight games they managed to play prior to the postponement of the league, but Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore sit just two points behind having played one match less.

The tournament will all boil down to a knockout format in October. The top two teams will advance to Qualifer 1, the third and fourth teams will go into the Eliminator.

The Qualifier 1 winner progresses to the final, while the loser drops into Qualifier 2 where they will face the winner of the Eliminator. The winner of that match progresses to the final. You may need to read that one again, slowly.

how to watch the IPL in the UK, plus the full IPL 2021 schedule.

When is the IPL 2021?

The IPL will continue from Sunday 19th September 2021 until Friday 15th October 2021.

The competition was originally intended to run through April and May before COVID restrictions saw the 2021 edition pushed back to the autumn.

How to watch IPL in UK

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket, Red Button and Main Event or online via the Sky Go app. Check out each game and channel below.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

IPL 2021 schedule on TV

All UK time.

Sunday 19th September

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket – Red Button

Monday 20th September

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Abu Dhabi, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event

Tuesday 21st September

Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (Dubau, 3pm) Sky Sports Mix

Wednesday 22nd September

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 23rd September

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi, 3pm) Sky Sports Mix

Friday 24th September

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday 25th September

Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi, 2pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (Sharjah, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 26th September

Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi, 11am) Sky Sports Arena / Cricket – Red Button

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Arena / Cricket – Red Button

Monday 27th September

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 28th September

Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals (Sharjah, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket

Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings (Abu Dhabi, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 29th September

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 30th September

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 1st October

Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday 2nd October

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (Sharjah, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (Abu Dhabi, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 3rd October

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings (Sharjah, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 4th October

Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Tuesday 5th October

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 6th October

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Abu Dhabi, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Thursday 7th October

Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (Dubai, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 8th October

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Abu Dhabi, 11am) Sky Sports Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday 10th October

Qualifier 1 (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Monday 11th October

Eliminator (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday 13th October

Qualifier 2 (Sharjah, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Friday 15th October

Final (Dubai, 3pm) Sky Sports Cricket

