It's been a disappointing competition for Afghanistan, who do have the individual talent to challenge anyone on their day, it’s just that so far that day hasn’t yet arrived in this tournament.

England were bruised after their opening round mauling at the hands of New Zealand, but bounced back with a convincing win against Bangladesh where opener Dawid Malan scored a superb century. A win here and the competition will be set up nicely for a blockbuster fixture against South Africa the following weekend.

With such a big fixture ahead, England may look to rotate their seamers, with David Willey and Gus Atkinson ready to come off the bench. Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether Ben Stokes will return from injury in time to take the field on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Afghanistan on TV and online, as well as our pick for key player to watch.

When is England v Afghanistan?

England v Afghanistan will take place on Sunday 15th October 2023.

England v Afghanistan UK time

England v Afghanistan will start at 9:30am.

What TV channel is England v Afghanistan on?

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9am.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket channel for just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream England v Afghanistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to England v Afghanistan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, which is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC Sounds app, or online via the BBC Sport website and app.

England v Afghanistan key player to watch

Mark Wood (England)

We’re going to cheat a bit here, as Wood is a likely candidate to be rested. But if he is, it'll be a good insight into England’s commitment to rotating their seamers throughout the competition as had been promised ahead of the tournament.

If he sits out, we could see the inexperienced Gus Atkinson take his place, who would be making his World Cup debut in what would be just the sixth one-day match of his career.

