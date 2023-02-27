Jos Buttler's side looks depleted due to many big names featuring in the New Zealand v England Test series. Joe Root and rising superstar Harry Brook are among those who will miss the trip to Bangladesh.

England's white-ball team will jet out to Bangladesh for their first tour of the country in any format since 2017.

Teenage all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has been called up to the international white-ball side for the first time after taking seven wickets across two Test innings with the ball in Pakistan last December.

Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer and Dawid Malan are in the ODI and T20 squads, while Ben Duckett – who has made a much-needed huge impact as an opener for the Test team – will rest for the ODI matches before being added to the T20 squad.

A late deal has been struck between the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Sky Sports to show the matches, with the ECB reportedly offering a financial contribution towards Sky gaining coverage. In return, they will also show the matches via the official ECB website.

When is the Bangladesh v England ODI series?

The three-match ODI series will run between Wednesday 1st March 2023 until Monday 6th March 2023.

The three-match T20 series takes place between Thursday 9th March 2023 and Tuesday 14th March 2023.

You can check out the full schedule below.

What time is Bangladesh v England in the UK?

Play starts at 8:30am UK time across the ODI matches, while the T20 encounters begin at 1:30pm UK time.

Be sure to check out the full schedule below for specific dates for every match.

Bangladesh v England TV schedule

All UK times and dates.

The Bangladesh v England schedule is as follows:

Bangladesh v England ODI series

1st ODI: 8:30am, Wednesday 1st March

8:30am, Wednesday 1st March 2nd ODI: 8:30am, Friday 3rd March

8:30am, Friday 3rd March 3rd ODI: 8:30am, Monday 6th March

Bangladesh v England T20 series

1st T20: 1:30pm, Thursday 9th March

1:30pm, Thursday 9th March 2nd T20: 1:30pm, Sunday 12th March

1:30pm, Sunday 12th March 3rd T20: 1:30pm, Tuesday 14th March

Check out all the TV and live stream and radio details below.

How to watch Bangladesh v England on TV

You can watch every match of the series live exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream Bangladesh v England online

You can tune in for a free live stream via ECB.co.uk.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Bangladesh v England on the radio

talkSPORT has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of England's tour of Bangladesh, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every day of action.

Broadcasts will be aired on the main talkSPORT station and via their online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the times listed above.

