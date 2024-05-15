Talks broke down in early 2023, each fighter went their own way, then a deal was agreed, an anticipated December date came and went, the February 2024 date was shifted after Fury sustained a facial injury in training, but finally (FINALLY) we are here.

Barring a monumental slice of last-minute drama (and let's face it, we absolutely shouldn't rule this out), Tyson Fury will be stripped and ready, stood in the ring facing Oleksandr Usyk, on Saturday night – and it's unlikely to be a unique occasion.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about a potential Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

Is there a rematch clause for Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk?

Short answer: yes! Regardless of the result in the ring during their first encounter, Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk 2 is in the pipeline.

There is a two-way rematch clause in the contract, meaning the loser of the first duel has the right to trigger a second showdown – and there's no reason to believe either man would refuse a second undisputed all-or-nothing bout.

It is important to note that should Fury or Usyk stun the world by announcing their retirement following the fight on Saturday (again, it's impossible to rule anything out when it comes to Tyson Fury's career planning), they would not be forced to compete in a second showdown.

In the past, some rematch clauses have remained inactive due to the first fight being a completely one-sided affair, but with such high stakes and the calibre of fight on show here, it seems more likely than not that we'll see Fury v Usyk 2 later in 2024.

Saudi boxing chief His Excellency Turki Alalshikh confirmed that a rematch is likely to go ahead on 12th/13th October 2024, not taking into account exceptional circumstances such as injuries or unforeseen events.

Fans can tune in to watch the first fight between Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk on DAZN PPV for a £24.99 fee with a free month of DAZN.

Alternatively, you can tune in via Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £24.95 fee.

