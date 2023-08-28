However, Smith suffered an injury during his training camp for the second fight, leading to a lengthy delay until September for both men to step back into the ring.

The first showdown captured plenty of attention and the tense wait for a rematch has only heightened expectations ahead of this second bout.

Of course, for those unable to secure tickets to watch the encounter in person, there will be extensive TV coverage of Smith v Eubank Jr 2 and we've got everything you need to know.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2 via live stream and TV.

What channel is Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2?

Fans can tune in to watch Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr on Sky Sports Box Office with a one-off PPV pass for £19.95.

Watch Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2 live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on Sky Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2?

The fight takes place on Saturday 2nd September 2023.

TV coverage of Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr starts from 6pm on Sky Sports Box Office.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2 fight time guide.

Where is the Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2 fight?

Liam Smith faces Chris Eubank Jr at the AO Arena in Manchester.

This is the same venue that Smith toppled Eubank Jr during their first fight in January 2023.

Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr 2 undercard

Liam Smith v Chris Eubank Jr

Mark Heffron v Jack Cullen

Frazer Clarke v David Allen

Florian Marku v Dylan Moran

Cori Gibbs v Rene Tellez Giron

Ben Whittaker v TBA

