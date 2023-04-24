Kingpyn Boxing's 'High Stakes' semi-final is just around the corner, as top influencers continue to battle it out in the ring.

Blueface said after his win: "As I said before, I’m going to take him to deep waters where he can’t swim and I’m going to be victorious. I did this for myself, I love to fight.

"I’ve been fighting for free for a long time so if they’ve got money then I’m fighting. Ain’t nobody worth me calling out, so tell them to call me with some money in the contract and we'll fight."

Meanwhile, OnlyFans model Elle Brooke came through against Ms Danielka, and will fight Jully Poca in the semi-finals. Poca beat Daniella Hemsley in the opening round of the tournament via unanimous decision.

But who will be crowned the first male and female Kingpyn?

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch the Kingpyn Boxing tournament via live stream.

All the sport, in one place... Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Kingpyn Boxing Tournament

Fortunately, the boxing action is being broadcast exclusively on Kingpyn's website, with the pay-per-view stream starting at £13.99.

Fans can opt for the 'basic 720p feed' for £13.99, while the premium stream will cost you £15.99.

Alternatively, you can opt for the complete 'watch party' bundle for £19.99.

When is the Kingpyn Boxing Tournament?

The Kingpyn Boxing High Stakes quarter-final kicked off on Saturday 22nd April.

The semi-final is set to take place on Saturday 3rd June at the Three Arena, Dublin.

The final will then unfold on Saturday 5th August at the O2 Arena, London, where the first male and female Kingpyn will be crowned.

Who is fighting in Kingpyn Boxing Tournament?

There are eight male fighters and eight female fighters, with one male and female fighter crowned Kingpyn champion in the final.

The full list of male fighters are:

Whindersson Nunes

AnEsonGib

King Kenny

Jarvis

Tom Zanetti

My Mate Nate

Austin McBroom

Filip Marcinek

The full list of the tournament's female fighters are:

Elle Brooke

Whitney Johns

6ar6ie6

Amber O’Donnell

Daniella Hemsley

Jully Poca

Ms. Danielka

Emily Brooke

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.