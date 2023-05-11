Anticipation is building ahead of the double-undisputed showdown with Chantelle Cameron as Ireland prepares to welcome home one of its greatest sporting stars of all time.

Katie Taylor will make a triumphant homecoming with her first ever professional fight on Irish soil – and the stakes have rarely been higher.

The occasion was intended to be a rematch between Taylor and Amanda Serrano, a year on from their last encounter which saw Taylor retain her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles and spotless winning record.

Unfortunately Serrano was forced to pull out of the clash due to injury in a bout against Erika Cruz, but Cameron brings a terrific 17-0 record and six female light welterweight belts to the table.

Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor is not putting her own belts on the line this time, but she will step up a weight division for a chance to perform a clean sweep of the lightweight division and become a two-weight undisputed world champion. Prepare for a spine-tingling night in Dublin.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron fight.

When is Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron?

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron will take place on Saturday 20th May 2023 exclusively live for all DAZN subscribers without the need for a PPV pass.

The event is based in Ireland so the timing works well for British fans without requiring a super late night or early start.

What time is Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron?

The Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron fight will begin at approximately 10pm UK time on DAZN, with a packed undercard set to give fans plenty to chew over prior to the main event.

The undercard gets under way from approximately 7pm UK time.

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron ring walk time

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm UK time, according to DAZN, with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 10:15pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. This is all subject to change at short notice on the night.

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron fight.

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron – for WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring light-welterweight titles

Dennis Hogan v JJ Metcalf – for IBO super-welterweight titles

Terri Harper v Cecilia Braekhus – for WBA super-welterweight titles

Gary Cully v Jose Felix

Caoimhin Agyarko v Grant Dennis

Thomas Carty v Jay McFarlane

Maisey Rose Courtney v Kate Radomska

