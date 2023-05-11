Paul went the distance with Fury in the desert of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia but was ultimately outclassed over eight rounds and the split decision went against him.

Jake Paul will step into the ring once again this summer as he seeks to rebuild momentum following his high-profile defeat to Tommy Fury earlier this year.

The 26-year-old has six professional boxing victories, predominantly against former MMA stars, and will return to familiar territory in August with a bout against UFC icon Nate Diaz in Texas.

Diaz, who turned 38 in April, experienced a patchy professional record across MMA events with 21 victories to 13 defeats, though he always showed bravery and willingness for a mega showdown and earned his reward in 2016 as he inflicted a first UFC defeat on Conor McGregor at the peak of his powers.

Paul versus Diaz won't be for everyone, but for fans of the YouTube star, this is another chance for their man to redeem himself in front of a big global audience.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Jake Paul v Nate Diaz fight.

When is Jake Paul v Nate Diaz?

Jake Paul v Nate Diaz will take place on Saturday 5th August 2023 exclusively live for DAZN subscribers, who will also need a PPV pass on top of their subscription. Price TBC.

The event is USA-based, so it will be a late night spectacle for British fans.

What time is Jake Paul v Nate Diaz?

The Jake Paul v Nate Diaz does not have an official start time yet, but the action will begin around midnight and culminate in the main event in the early hours of Sunday 6th August.

We'll bring you right up to speed as soon as details are confirmed.

Jake Paul v Nate Diaz ring walk time

As above, we are unable to confirm the ring walk times just yet, but they will take place in the early hours of the morning.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Jake Paul v Nate Diaz undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Jake Paul v Nate Diaz fight.

Jake Paul v Nate Diaz

TBC

