Paul toppled former UFC star Nate Diaz in August as he bounced back from his first professional defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury in a mega crossover bout that captured global attention back in February.

The YouTube sensation turned professional boxer will see his opponent August as an opportunity to gradually build his credibility.

He was quoted as saying: "So far, my entire boxing career has been on PPV, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring."

August boasts 10 wins in an 11-fight professional career across the US. He has pieced together a solid if unspectacular career, but will aim to put his name up in lights in this high-profile bout.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Jake Paul v Andre August via live stream and TV.

When is Jake Paul v Andre August?

The fight takes place on Friday 15th December 2023 in the US, but it will be Saturday 16th December 2023 for British fans.

TV coverage of Jake Paul v Andre August starts from 12:30am UK time in the early hours of Saturday morning on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Jake Paul v Andre August fight time guide.

What channel is Jake Paul v Andre August?

Fans can tune in to watch Jake Paul v Andre August on DAZN.

Regular DAZN subscriptions cost from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis, or you can sign up for a single month for £19.99.

Watch Jake Paul v Andre August live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Jake Paul v Andre August fight?

Jake Paul faces Andre August at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, USA.

Jake Paul v Andre August undercard

Jake Paul v Andre August – Cruiserweight

Shadasia Green v Franchon Crews Dezurn – For the vacant WBC super-middleweight women's title

Yoenis Tellez v Livan Navarro – Light middleweight

Elijah Flores v Javier Mayoral – Welterweight

Lorenzo Medina v Joshua Temple – Heavyweight

Xavier Bocanegra v TBA – Featherweight

Alexander Gueche v TBA – Bantamweight

