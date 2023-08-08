Finnish heavyweight Robert Helenius has accepted the call to step up on Saturday night, just one week after his last encounter in the ring.

Helenius fought compatriot Mika Mielonen in their home country last weekend and will be raring to go again against Joshua, who needs to record a convincing victory here.

AJ has lost three of his last six fights, including two against reigning heavyweight megastar Oleksandr Usyk, and must put on a masterclass here to begin resurrecting his declining reputation.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius fight.

When is Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius?

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023 exclusively live on DAZN with a regular subscription.

The event is UK-based, so the timing works well for British fans without requiring a super late night or early start.

What time is Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius?

The Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius fight will begin at approximately 10pm UK time on DAZN, with a packed undercard set to give fans plenty to chew over prior to the main event.

The undercard gets under way from approximately 7pm UK time.

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius ring walk time

Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm UK time, according to DAZN, with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 10:15pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day.

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius fight.

Anthony Joshua v Robert Helenius

Filip Hrgović v Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher v Harry Armstrong

Derek Chisora v Gerald Washington

Campbell Hatton v Tom Ansell

George Liddard v Bas Oosterweghel

Maisey Rose Courtney v Gemma Ruegg

