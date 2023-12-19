The 34-year-old bounced back with expected victories over Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius this year. Toppling Wallin could be his ticket to a particularly tasty showdown in 2024.

If AJ defeats Wallin, as anticipated, he is likely to face Deontay Wilder next year, should the American overcome Joseph Parker on the same Day of Reckoning card in Riyadh.

Wallin has only been defeated once in his career, at the hands of Tyson Fury in 2019, and cannot be underestimated. It would be his greatest victory if he can put AJ on the canvas and keep him there.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin via live stream and TV.

When is Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin?

The fight takes place on Saturday 23rd December 2023.

TV coverage of Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin starts from 7pm UK time on DAZN.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin fight time guide.

What channel is Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin?

Fans can tune in to watch Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin on DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office.

It will be live for DAZN subscribers, who will also need a PPV pass on top of their subscription for a one-off £19.99 fee.

New customers can get the first month of their subscription for 1p if they take out one-year subscription.

Alternatively, if the Joshua v Wallin fight night is all you want to watch on DAZN, you can sign up for a flexible pass – the first month costs £5 – plus the PPV fee, and you can cancel at any time.

You can also tune in for the fight on TNT Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.99 fee.

Watch Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN or TNT Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big screen experience.

Both services can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin fight?

Anthony Joshua faces Otto Wallin at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin undercard

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin – Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker – Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur – For Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller – Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro – For Opetaia's IBF cruiserweight title

Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori – Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel – For Kabayel's European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa – Heavyweight

