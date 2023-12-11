Joshua will take on Wallin as part of a packed card that will also see Deontay Wilder face Joseph Parker in another big heavyweight dust-up.

Joshua defeated Jermaine Franklin in underwhelming circumstances before toppling Robert Helenius in a more convincing showdown in August. If he topples Wallin and Wilder polishes off Parker, the path could be cleared for a Joshua-Wilder scrap in 2024.

Wallin boasts 26 professional victories, with just one defeat to his name - against Tyson Fury in 2019. He is a solid heavyweight, but is very much the underdog against AJ, and will be determined to make the most of his big opportunity.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin fight.

When is Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin?

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin will take place on Saturday 23rd December 2023.

It will be exclusively live for DAZN subscribers, who will also need a PPV pass on top of their subscription for a one-off £19.99 fee.

The event is based in Saudi Arabia, so it will be a favourable fight time for British fans.

What time is Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin?

The Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin card begins at 7pm UK time on Saturday evening. The headline fight will take place several hours later.

We'll bring you right up to speed as soon as details are confirmed.

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin ring walk time

Joshua and Wallin will make their way to the ring around 11pm UK time.

The time depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin fight.

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin – Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker – Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur – For Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller – Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia v Ellis Zorro – For Opetaia's IBF cruiserweight title

Filip Hrgovic v Mark de Mori – Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov v Agit Kabayel – For Kabayel's European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa – Heavyweight

