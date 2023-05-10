The 33-year-old defeated Jermaine Franklin last time out to rebuild his confidence following two bruising defeats at the hands of new heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, and has his eyes open for a fresh opponent.

Anthony Joshua remains one of the hottest tickets in British boxing, but when and who will he fight next?

Joshua burst onto the scene in 2012 as he won gold at the Olympic Games in London, before turning professional and taking the world by storm.

AJ won his first 22 fights, taking the huge scalp of Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in 2017 and owning the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts at once.

However, his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 has led to an unhappy patch for Joshua, who lost three of his last five fights before toppling Franklin in a must-win showdown in April.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest news on who Anthony Joshua could fight next.

Who will Anthony Joshua fight next?

One thing we do know about Anthony Joshua's next fight is that it won't take place until December 2023 at the earliest.

He wrote on Instagram following the Franklin fight: "My next fight is scheduled for December. Not ideal but everything is part of a bigger picture."

Promoter Eddie Hearn was quick to state nothing had been decided at that time and is reportedly keen to get AJ in the ring this July.

The big question revolves around who will step into the ring with Joshua.

A third bout with Usyk is not going to happen, meaning an all-British heavyweight showdown against Tyson Fury for the WBC title is the best Joshua could hope for.

On being asked about a Fury fight, Joshua said: "That's the pot of gold. The WBC heavyweight champion of the world. That's what it's about. If the coach and team say it's a good opportunity, I'd take it with both hands. The boxing world needs it."

Talks over a potential Usyk-Fury undisputed heavyweight bout broke down this year, fuelling speculation Fury could move onto Joshua, but any discussions are far from resulting in a tangible fight.

Other potential opponents for Joshua include fallen star Deontay Wilder or Dillian Whyte (again), both of whom have tasted the ferocity of Fury's fists in recent years.

Right now, AJ is not the top-draw ticket he once was, and may need to dispatch a Wilder or Whyte in order to earn another shot at one of the two world title holders.

