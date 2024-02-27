Serrano has suffered just two career defeats in 49 professional fights. Her only loss in the last 12 years came in a lightweight duel against Katie Taylor in 2022.

Meinke's last fight took place days before that Serrano-Taylor showdown as she was defeated by then-IBF female featherweight world champion Sarah Mahfoud, who went on to be toppled by Serrano in September that year.

Fans across the continents will be keen to see how Serrano fares in her homecoming display, her first fight in Puerto Rico since 2021.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke via live stream and TV.

When is Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke?

The fight takes place on Saturday 2nd March 2024.

TV coverage of Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke starts from midnight UK time on DAZN, into the early hours of Sunday 3rd March.

Serrano versus Meinke is the main event, so it will be the final fight of the night. Expect their ring walks to take place at approximately 3am UK time.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke fight time guide.

What channel is Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke?

Fans can tune in to watch Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke on DAZN with a regular subscription, without the need for a PPV pass.

You can subscribe to DAZN from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.

Watch Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke live stream

If you sign up to watch the fight on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Where is the Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke fight?

Amanda Serrano faces Nina Meinke at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The arena can hold up to 18,500 fans.

Amanda Serrano v Nina Meinke undercard

Amanda Serrano (C) v Nina Meinke – IBF/WBO/WBA women’s featherweight title

Jake Paul v Ryan Bourland – Cruiserweight

Javon Walton v Joshua Torres – Featherweight

Jonathan Gonzalez (C) v Rene Santiago – WBO junior flyweight title

Krystal Rosado v Gloria Munguilla – Junior bantamweight

