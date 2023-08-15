Hughes has set new 100m and 200m sprint times in June and July respectively in 2023. He has clinched a silver and bronze in 4x100m relays at the Worlds during his career, but he will be determined to mix it with the very best in the individual sprints this year.

Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Keely Hodgkinson are also in the mix and will hope to put on a show despite the former pair sitting behind the formidable trio of Shericka Jackson, Sha'Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce in the season's performances this year.

As ever, BBC are on hand with extensive coverage of the World Athletics Championships with live action starting on Saturday 19th August and running until Sunday 27th.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the key World Athletics Championships 2023 presenters, pundits and commentators.

Who is presenting World Athletics Championships coverage on TV?

Gabby Logan

Logan missed the Worlds last year as she was deployed soon after for the Commonwealth Games. However, she returns to her role for this year's championships and remains a hugely popular figure to spearhead BBC's sporting output. She will be coming in hot from hosting Women's World Cup coverage live in Australia.

Jeanette Kwakye

Kwakye has featured across BBC sports coverage since 2014. She has presented various sporting championships, including the World Athletics Championships in previous years and will retain her role as one of two lead presenters for this year's event.

Denise Lewis

Lewis is an ever-present, well-respected figure across BBC athletics coverage with expert knowledge of multiple sports and disciplines due to her career as a heptathlete. She won Olympic gold in 2000.

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Ennis-Hill retired from competition in 2016 after winning silver in Rio. She was the face of London 2012 and has been a welcome addition to the studio since turning to the media. Ennis-Hill won gold at London 2012 and boasts three World Championships gold medals.

Michael Johnson

Four-time Olympic gold medallist sprinter Johnson has a keen eye for the sharpest runners in the pack and will provide terrific insight on all the sprinting events plus more from the track.

Colin Jackson

Like Lewis, Jackson has been a mainstay of BBC coverage for years and will return once more to pass judgement over some of the fastest men and women on the planet. He won Olympic silver and two World Championship gold medals for 110m hurdles.

Steve Cram

The unmistakable voice of former middle distance runner Cram will sound out once more throughout some of the biggest events of the World Athletics Championships. He won the 1500m at the Worlds in 1983.

Steve Backley – Commentator

Former Javelin star Backley is the BBC's lead commentator for field events and, with 15-year sporting career behind him and experience at every major tournament on multiple occasions, there's no one better to guide us through the action. He won two Olympic silvers and two silvers at the Worlds.

Paula Radcliffe – Commentator

Three-time London marathon winner Radcliffe is a British icon for her accomplishments and efforts as a marathon runner and will take up a commentary position throughout the World Athletics Championships.

Andrew Cotter – Commentator

Another familiar voice returns for another huge athletics competition. Cotter has worked on BBC TV since 2001 and is one of the most well-respected commentators in the game.

