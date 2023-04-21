Which celebrities are running the London Marathon 2023?
The London Marathon will feature another host of celebrities in 2023, running for great causes and charities across the nation.
It's that time again, as the the London Marathon returns to the streets with more than 40,000 runners set to take part in another epic endurance test.
As ever, the group will be made up of elite, experienced and novice runners alike, with some hoping to make a record time and others simply hoping to cross the finish line and complete the 26-mile route.
Each year amongst those running are a number of famous faces, who just like everyone else will have been hard at work, training to make sure they're ready for the world renowned event.
The route will take them out of Greenwich Park, past Tower Bridge and Canary Wharf, along Embankment and past Westminster until the runners get to Buckingham Palace and finish on The Mall.
But which celebrities will be taking part in this year's marathon? RadioTimes.com rounds up all the celebrities running the London Marathon in 2023.
London Marathon 2023 celebrities
Grace Clough MBE
Former Paralympic rowing gold medallist.
Josh Cuthbert
Musician and member of the boyband Union J.
Alex Dowsett
Former British professional road racing cyclist.
Chris Evans
TV and Radio presenter who is known for his work on Top Gear and at Radio 2. He currently hosts the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show.
Charlie Hodgson
Former England rugby union player, who played for England between 2001 and 2012.
Charlotte Jane
Singer and musician.
Harry Judd
Musician known as the drummer of McFly who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.
Camilla Kerslake
Classical and operatic pop singer.
Danny Mills
Former England footballer and BBC Radio Five Live pundit.
Louise Minchin
Television presenter best-known for presenting BBC Breakfast from 2012 to 2021.
Eve Muirhead OBE
Former GB curling skip and Olympic curling gold medallist
Marcus Mumford
Musician and lead singer of the folk band Mumford & Sons, who is married to actress Carey Mulligan.
Josh O’Connor
Actor known for his work in The Crown and The Durrells.
Joff Oddie
Musician and guitarist for the band Wolf Alice.
Monica Puig
Puerto Rican former professional tennis player and 2016 Olympic tennis champion.
Jake Quickenden
Reality TV star known for appearing on The X Factor, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Dancing on Ice.
Tilly Ramsay
TV personality, influencer and daughter of Gordon Ramsay, known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.
Sophie Raworth
Journalist, newsreader and broadcaster for the BBC.
Adele Roberts
Radio presenter known for her work on BBC Radio 1 and for appearances on Big Brother and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Chris Robshaw
Former England rugby union captain.
Perri Shakes-Drayton
Former GB track and field athlete who won gold at the 2012 World Indoor Championships.
Richard Whitehead
British Paralympic athlete and gold medallist.
