As ever, the group will be made up of elite, experienced and novice runners alike, with some hoping to make a record time and others simply hoping to cross the finish line and complete the 26-mile route.

It's that time again, as the the London Marathon returns to the streets with more than 40,000 runners set to take part in another epic endurance test.

Each year amongst those running are a number of famous faces, who just like everyone else will have been hard at work, training to make sure they're ready for the world renowned event.

The route will take them out of Greenwich Park, past Tower Bridge and Canary Wharf, along Embankment and past Westminster until the runners get to Buckingham Palace and finish on The Mall.

But which celebrities will be taking part in this year's marathon? RadioTimes.com rounds up all the celebrities running the London Marathon in 2023.

London Marathon 2023 celebrities

Grace Clough MBE

Former Paralympic rowing gold medallist.

Josh Cuthbert

Musician and member of the boyband Union J.

Alex Dowsett

Former British professional road racing cyclist.

Chris Evans

TV and Radio presenter who is known for his work on Top Gear and at Radio 2. He currently hosts the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show.

Charlie Hodgson

Former England rugby union player, who played for England between 2001 and 2012.

Charlotte Jane

Singer and musician.

Harry Judd

Musician known as the drummer of McFly who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Camilla Kerslake

Classical and operatic pop singer.

Danny Mills

Former England footballer and BBC Radio Five Live pundit.

Louise Minchin

Television presenter best-known for presenting BBC Breakfast from 2012 to 2021.

Eve Muirhead OBE

Former GB curling skip and Olympic curling gold medallist

Marcus Mumford

Musician and lead singer of the folk band Mumford & Sons, who is married to actress Carey Mulligan.

Josh O’Connor

Actor known for his work in The Crown and The Durrells.

Joff Oddie

Musician and guitarist for the band Wolf Alice.

Monica Puig

Puerto Rican former professional tennis player and 2016 Olympic tennis champion.

Jake Quickenden

Reality TV star known for appearing on The X Factor, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Dancing on Ice.

Tilly Ramsay

TV personality, influencer and daughter of Gordon Ramsay, known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Sophie Raworth

Journalist, newsreader and broadcaster for the BBC.

Adele Roberts

Radio presenter known for her work on BBC Radio 1 and for appearances on Big Brother and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Chris Robshaw

Former England rugby union captain.

Perri Shakes-Drayton

Former GB track and field athlete who won gold at the 2012 World Indoor Championships.

Richard Whitehead

British Paralympic athlete and gold medallist.

