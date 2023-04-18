More than 50,000 participants are expected to run through the iconic streets of London this weekend, with an eclectic mix of charitable heroes, famous faces and inevitable rhinos (you will always spot the rhinos) gearing up to embark on the 26.2-mile voyage.

The London Marathon has returned to its traditional slot in the Great British sporting calendar following several years of COVID disruption.

Friends, family and well-wishers will adorn the streets to cheer on participants throughout the course of the day, and we've got all the timings you need to know to soak up the event from ground level or from across the nation on TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the London Marathon 2023, including date and time.

When is the London Marathon 2023?

The London Marathon 2023 takes place on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Traditionally, the event takes place in April but the last three editions have taken place in October due to various COVID restrictions put in place. Runners should welcome the return to the usual slot, although conditions may be warmer than the cool of autumn.

London Marathon 2023 start time

The main London Marathon 2023 is expected to begin at 9:40am.

We will confirm the 2023 timings as soon as organisers confirm the specifics.

Check out the expected schedule below for a full run-through of the day's timings:

8:50am – Elite wheelchair men's and women's races

– Elite wheelchair men's and women's races 9:00am – Elite women's race

– Elite women's race 9:40am – Elite men's race and mass start

London Marathon 2023 route

Beginning in Greenwich Park, the marathon takes its competitors on a tour around the capital.

It begins in the south east and weaves around Rotherhithe before passing over the Thames at Tower Bridge and heading along to Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs.

Runners will then begin the long, long, long home stretch which hugs the river on the north bank past the Tower of London, London Bridge, Blackfriars and more before veering up towards Buckingham Palace and the finish line at The Mall.

Check out the full London Marathon route online.

