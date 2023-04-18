Over 50,000 runners are expected to descend on the nation's capital for the challenge of completing the 26.2-mile course, whether they're running for charity or 'fun' (with particular emphasis on the inverted commas from this non-runner).

The London Marathon is one of the most prestigious long distance running events in the world – and it's back for 2023!

The event whips up massive crowds across London as the city grinds to a standstill and thousands more tune in to follow the event live across BBC platforms throughout the day.

As well as the mass participation event, professional superstars will take to the route. Reigning men's champion Amos Kipruto will return to defend his title, alongside world champion Tamirat Tola.

Much to the delight of British crowds, Sir Mo Farah will compete in the elite event after withdrawing from the 2022 race through injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 London Marathon.

How to watch the London Marathon 2023

The event is airing across the BBC and coverage kicks off in the morning prior to the first start time.

Live – Part 1: 8:30am – 10am: BBC One

Live – Part 2: 10am – 2:15pm: BBC One

Live – Part 3: 2:15pm – 3pm: BBC Two

Highlights: 6pm – 7pm: BBC Two

When is the London Marathon 2023?

The London Marathon 2023 takes place on Sunday 23rd April.

The 2020, 2021 and 2022 editions of the London Marathon have all gone ahead in October due to various COVID restrictions and precautions, but the race will return to its natural home in April this year.

London Marathon 2023 start time

The main London Marathon mass event usually begins at 9:40am.

We have reached out to the organiser to confirm the official start times, but we expect them to be similar to last year:

2022 schedule (to be updated with 2023 confirmed times).

8:50am – Elite wheelchair men's and women's races

9:00am – Elite women's race

9:40am – Elite men's race and mass start

How to enter the London Marathon as a runner

Of course, entry for the 2023 event has been closed for a long time now, but the ballot for the 2024 race opens on Saturday 22nd April, a day before the 2023 event!

For further details of how to apply for future events, visit the official London Marathon website.

