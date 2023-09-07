Sir Mo Farah makes his last competitive appearance in the elite men's race, and the star-studded field includes this year's London Marathon runner-up Geoffrey Kamworor and two-time 5,000m world champion Muktar Edris.

The half marathon starts in Newcastle city centre and finishes in South Shields, with an estimated £25 million set to be raised for good causes.

The BBC is once again covering the Great North Run with hours of coverage throughout the day, and we've got all the information you need.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Great North Run 2023.

When is the Great North Run 2023?

The Great North Run 2023 takes place on Sunday 10th September.

This is the 42nd Great North Run in history with many more to come!

Great North Run 2023 start time

Check out the timings for all the events at the Great North Run 2023:

Elite Wheelchair start: 10:30am

Elite Women start: 10:35am

Visually impaired start: 10:37am

Elite Men start: 11am

Main Race start: 11am

Red Arrows over Tyne Bridge: 11:35am

Red Arrows display at South Shields finish line: 1:45pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Great North Run 2023

The Great North Run will be shown live on BBC One from 10am with Gabby Logan set to present the coverage. Jeanette Kwakye, JJ Chalmers and Aimee Fuller will be reporting from the route.

Steve Cram, Paula Radcliffe and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson will be on commentary duty.

You can also tune in to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

Great North Run 2023 route

The Great North Run will begin in the heart of Newcastle's city centre on Central Motorway before weaving through to the iconic Tyne Bridge ahead of the two-mile marker.

Runners will continue to Gateshead, past the International Stadium - home to numerous athletics tournaments over the years - before beginning an incline that lasts approximately two miles.

Black Bull Junction is the highest point on the course at the five-mile mark, before a gradual descent over the next few miles.

The route constantly threads towards the North Sea coast, and at the 12-mile marker, runners will smell the sea air as they reach the South Shields clifftops before turning left for their final mile towards the finish line.

Check out the full Great North Run route on their website.

How to enter the Great North Run as a runner

Entry for the 2023 event has been closed for a long time now, but the ballot for the 2024 race isn't far away.

For further details of how to apply for future events, visit the official Great North Run 2023 website.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.