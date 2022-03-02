Bryson DeChambeau triumphed last year as he went 11 under to secure the title. He narrowly toppled Lee Westwood who finished on 10 under.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is drawing another deep field to Orlando this week as the PGA Tour heats up ahead of The Players Championship in March.

However, DeChambeau won't feature in Florida due to injury issues. Instead, the usual suspects Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are being hotly tipped to go all the way at Bay Hill, while Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland are hoping to gate-crash the top order.

The tournament prize money has almost doubled since 2016, and there has been an approximate 30 per cent rise in total purse money since last year.

Fans across the world will be keen to tune in as the PGA Tour approaches the exciting spring run, with all four majors coming up in the next few months.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV details for the Arnold Palmer Invitational as well as prize money and schedule information.

What channel is Arnold Palmer Invitational on?

You can watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational live on Sky Sports Golf or online via the Sky Go app.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Golf for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Arnold Palmer Invitational schedule

Thursday 3rd March – first tee times at 11:45am

Friday 4th March – first tee times at 11:45am

Saturday 5th March – first tee times at 12:30pm

Sunday 6th March – first tee times at 12:30pm

Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money

There's a grand total purse of $12 million on offer for participants in the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week.

The champion is in line for a big pay day with more than $2m awaiting the eventual winner in 2022.

$2,160,000 $1,308,000 $828,000 $588,000 $492,000 $435,000 $405,000 $375,000 $351,000 $327,000 $303,000 $279,000 $255,000 $231,000 $219,000 $207,000 $195,000 $183,000 $171,000 $159,000 $147,000 $135,000 $125,400 $115,800 $106,200 $96,600 $93,000 $89,400 $85,800 $82,200 $78,600 $75,000 $71,400 $68,400 $65,400 $62,400 $59,400 $57,000 $54,600 $52,200 $49,800 $47,400 $45,000 $42,600 $40,200 $37,800 $35,400 $33,480 $31,800 $30,840 $30,120 $29,400 $28,920 $28,440 $28,200 $27,960 $27,720 $27,480 $27,240 $27,000 $26,760 $26,520 $26,280 $26,040 $25,800

