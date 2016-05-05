Bocelli will perform Nessun Dorma and Time To Say Goodbye at the Foxes' home game this Saturday 7th May. Taking time out of his own world tour, no less.

Fans are expected to pack Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday to see the champions lift the trophy after their penultimate league game against Everton.

Bocelli will return to the UK later in the year with his Cinema tour, which sees him perform some of the biggest and well-known tracks from films.