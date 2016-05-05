Andrea Bocelli made deal to sing for Leicester City if they won the League - and this weekend he will
Bocelli made a pact with the team's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri six weeks ago to sing for a win and he's holding up his end of the bargain, despite his own world tour
Andrea Bocelli is putting his money where his mouth is and performing at Leicester City's next home game after striking a deal with Italian manager Claudio Ranieri to sing for a win.
The world-renowned tenor is said to have made the promise six weeks ago. On Monday the squad went ahead and beat the 5,000-1 odds to win the Premier League, so to Leicester Bocelli will go.
Bocelli will perform Nessun Dorma and Time To Say Goodbye at the Foxes' home game this Saturday 7th May. Taking time out of his own world tour, no less.
Fans are expected to pack Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday to see the champions lift the trophy after their penultimate league game against Everton.
Bocelli will return to the UK later in the year with his Cinema tour, which sees him perform some of the biggest and well-known tracks from films.