Since both men broke through in the early '00s, they have experienced a turbulent rivalry but never faced each other.

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will meet in the ring for the first time in their careers this weekend with British boxing fans finally about to witness a fight decades in the making.

The bluster ends here and both men will let their talent do the talking instead.

Fans across the nation stand on either side of the divide and will be savouring the prospect of watching the fight they've relished for years.

This is Khan's first bout since defeating Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia in 2019, and he has only lost one fight in the UK during his career.

Brook enjoyed a 36-0 undefeated start to his career, but fell to a trio of defeats against big-hitters Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford since 2016.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the Khan vs Brook TV details

What channel is Khan vs Brook?

Fans can tune in to watch Khan vs Brook on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off cost of £19.95, a little less than fights featuring Anthony Joshua.

Fighters are expected to emerge for the ring walks and main event at around 10pm depending on the undercard.

Watch Khan vs Brook live stream

If you purchase the event via Sky Sports Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

What time is Khan vs Brook?

TV coverage of Khan vs Brook starts from 6pm on Sky Sports Box Office platforms.

For more details, check out our Khan vs Brook fight time guide.

