Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight time, date and undercard

There's no love lost between the fighters, who have risen through the British boxing scene over the last couple of decades but have always managed to avoid facing each other.

It's finally happening. Amir Khan will step into the ring with Kell Brook for the first time in their careers following a turbulent rivalry between the pair.

Speaking in 2012, Brook said: "Of course I want Khan, I've been banging on about Amir Khan, but I'm going to do my own thing and if that fight happens, it happens, and I'll smash him."

Negotiations have been on and off the table for the best part of a decade now, but this weekend, the talking stops, the bluster ends, and the fight begins.

There are no titles on the cards or belts on the line, this is a pure grudge match, a show for the ages and a fight that British boxing fans will savour.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the information about when Khan vs Brook will take place including time, date and undercard details.

When is Khan vs Brook?

Khan vs Brook will take place on Saturday 19th February 2022.

It's been a long time coming for the old enemies with plenty of hype in the build-up to a fight which many hoped would have been made years ago.

What time is Khan vs Brook?

The Khan vs Brook fight is scheduled to start around 10pm UK time.

However, depending on the undercard, the exact fight time is subject to change. For now, the ring walks are expected around 10pm.

The whole event starts at 6pm with intriguing clashes littered throughout the undercard. Check it out below.

Where is Khan vs Brook held?

The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester. The 21,000-capacity arena will be buzzing on the night.

Tickets for the fight sold out in just 10 minutes when they first went on sale in December.

Khan vs Brook undercard

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Chris Namus

Charlie Schofield vs Germaine Brown

Bradley Rea vs Craig McCarthy

Viddal Riley vs Willbeforce Shihepo

Adam Azim vs Jordan Ellison

Hassan Azim vs MJ Hall

Frazer Clarke vs TBA

Abdul Khan vs Ricky Starkey

Ibrahim Nadim vs Taka Bember

Fans can tune in to watch Khan vs Brook on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off cost of £19.95.

