However, knowing she is only six weeks pregnant, Elly panics and tries to cancel the appointment, knowing it won't be long before Mark does the maths and realises he isn't her baby daddy after all. Trouble is, Mark doesn't want to miss a minute of the experience and the policeman turns up at the hospital to join Elly for the ultrasound! Can she talk her way out of this?

On Wednesday 1 May, quick-thinking Elly has Mark fooled when she lies she got an earlier appointment and has already had the ultrasound. She then confides the truth in her OB/GYN, Dr Dora Dietrich who is sworn to secrecy because of patient confidentiality. Crafty!

As luck would have it, Elly later stumbles upon an old ultrasound photo of baby Caitlin, the child that Mark and then girlfriend Steph Scully almost had through surrogate mum, Sonya Rebecchi, until a tragic miscarriage.

More like this

Elly finds an ultrasound of Mark's late daughter Caitlin... (Picture: Channel 5)

Elly can't bring herself to try and pass it off as her own ultrasound. Unfortunately, when Mark catches her staring at the photo, he jumps to the WRONG conclusion and assumes it's a picture of their baby!

Mark gets the wrong idea about the ultrasound... and Elly doesn't correct him! (Picture: Channel 5)

Seeing the happiness on Mark's face, especially after all the heartbreak she has already put him through, Elly doesn't correct the baby blunder. And later, she secretly cuts off the original date and naming details from the edge of Caitlin's ultrasound.

It looks like Elly's in too deep and there's no turning back now...

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers